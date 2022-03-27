Zack Sabre Jr. is your 2022 New Japan Cup winner.
ZSJ defeated top NJPW superstar Tetsuya Naito at this morning’s finals in Osaka, the second time he has won the prestigious tournament in his career with the promotion, with his first being back in 2018. He will receive a future world title opportunity against the current champion, Kazuchika Okada.
NJPW has since tweeted out the results to today’s event, which you can check out below.
2022 New Japan Cup winner determined in Osaka Jo Hall
New Japan CUPdate: https://t.co/QklS3n2HrQ
Event replay: https://t.co/C311ZQygfz#njpw #njcupFINAL pic.twitter.com/h9DzzU7CYj
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 27, 2022
We have a New Japan Cup winner!
After an incredible weekend in Osaka Jo Hall, we now set our sights to Hyper Battle '22! Live English coverage on April 9 the highlight of April on @njpwworld!https://t.co/cEFFsYt9pQ #HyperBattle #njpw pic.twitter.com/AUACTGi3SJ
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 27, 2022