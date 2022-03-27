Zack Sabre Jr. is your 2022 New Japan Cup winner.

ZSJ defeated top NJPW superstar Tetsuya Naito at this morning’s finals in Osaka, the second time he has won the prestigious tournament in his career with the promotion, with his first being back in 2018. He will receive a future world title opportunity against the current champion, Kazuchika Okada.

NJPW has since tweeted out the results to today’s event, which you can check out below.