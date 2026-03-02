Zaria has been compared to Rhea Ripley.

As an intimidating women’s wrestler from Down Under in Australia working at the top level in WWE NXT, Zaria has often been compared to her main roster counterpart, Rhea Ripley.

During an interview with SEN’s Chief Sports Caller Gerard Whateley (see video below), Zaria spoke about this, how travel visa issues delayed her WWE arrival, how her first year in the company has been and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On how her first year in WWE has been: “It’s awesome. I have never been so busy in my life. This job is so crazy and chaotic, getting to travel all around America. I wouldn’t change it for the world. This is the best job I’ve ever had. I mean, being in the Performance Center in Orlando constantly every day, we are training, we are learning, but more so like, I feel like how much we have to, how much hard work we put in, and how much traveling we do. You really, you really learn about yourself on those travel days.”

On how travel visa issues delayed her U.S. arrival after signing with WWE in 2024: “I didn’t move to Orlando until August of 2024, and I had my tryout, I believe it was the beginning of February of 2024. So I thought I would have to have moved in June or July, but there were like some visa issues. So it gave me a little bit longer to be in Australia. So, I had about, what is that? Like four or five months where I was able to just sort of wrap things up in Australia and just wrap my head around the fact that I’d be living in America in the WWE.”

On how she and Rhea Ripley are on the same paths at different times: “Oh, very. I think… knowing that, like, I’m on the same path as Rhea Ripley, we both, started in RCW and now we’re both in WWE, I feel like both her and I are on the same paths, just at different times, so seeing what Rhea Ripley has done for the company and for Australia and for herself, like, knowing that that could potentially be my future like it honestly like it makes me work harder more than ever like it just it it fills it fills me with so much motivation.”

On wanting to perform at a WWE Australia show: “It would mean a lot. Like that is such like a big goal of mine knowing that like, WWE are coming to Australia more often. Now, I’m just- every time I hear that WWE is coming to Australia, my fingers are crossed to get onto one of those shows. I would love nothing more than to wrestle in Australia again.”