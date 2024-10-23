ZARIA has arrived!

And she has made quite the impression already.

In the closing moments of the October 22 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, the Australian women’s wrestling prospect formerly known as DELTA made her first television appearance for the brand.

The debut was the culmination of several weeks of vignettes teasing her debut, including one on the 10/22 show promoting her for the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 special event at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA. on October 27.