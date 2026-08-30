ZARIA has made history at WWE NXT Heatwave.

The opening match of Sunday’s Premium Live Event featured a title unification Triple Threat, with NXT Women’s North American Champion ZARIA facing WWE Women’s Speed Champion Wren Sinclair and Kali Armstrong.

With both championships on the line, it was ZARIA who emerged victorious, officially unifying the NXT Women’s North American and WWE Women’s Speed Championships.

ZARIA entered the match having held the Women’s North American Championship since June and will now move forward as the first woman to hold the unified championship.

The unification applies only to the women’s titles. The WWE Speed Championship on the men’s side remains a separate title, with Lexis King currently holding the gold.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Heatwave 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.