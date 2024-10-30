Jordynne Grace made a surprise return on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s show, Zaria made her in-ring debut by destroying Brinley Reece. Following the match, Fatal Influence came out from the crowd and we saw Fallon Henley cut a promo where she said Zaria stole their spotlight at Halloween Havoc. Due to this, they were going to “teach her a lesson.”

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade then made their way to the ring to announce that they also wanted to be a part of the beatdown. This led to them and Fatal Influence coming into the ring and surrounding Zarian. Kelani Jordan, Guilia, Stephanie Vaquer, and the returning Jordynne Grace came out to even the odds. This led to a 5-on-5 brawl.

It was later announced that a match featuring Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria & Kelani Jordan facing off against Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade & Fatal Influence will be taking place on next week’s show.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below: