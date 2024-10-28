The card for next week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network is starting to take shape.

During the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 premium live event on Sunday night, matches were announced for the Tuesday, October 29, 2024 episode of NXT on CW.

Featured below is the current advertised lineup for the show:

* ZARIA’s in-ring debut

* Wendy Choo vs. Tatum Paxley (Casket Match)

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King w/ William Regal (Heritage Cup)

* Fraxiom vs. Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander (Tag Titles)

