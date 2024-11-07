– WWE has announced Zayda Steel for their new WWE ID program. As noted, they’re also teasing a WWE ID signing for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling Super Sunday show this coming weekend in Texas City, TX.

Someone's been ID'd… be there this Sunday to find out who 👀 #WWEID https://t.co/FuqSPerjxi — WWE ID (@WWEID) November 5, 2024

– Roman Reigns shared the following photos from his weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel 2024.

– Grayson Waller wrote the following via X about his “Grayson Waller Effect” segment on this Friday’s WWE SmackDown with tag-team champions Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin):

What an incredible journey!

After 20+ years, the Motor City Machine Guns have finally reached the pinnacle of professional wrestling. All the long car rides, hotdog and handshakes and missed birthdays have all been worth it…..

Because tomorrow night they get to be guests on Grayson Waller Effect #SmackDown

Because tomorrow night they get to be guests on… pic.twitter.com/prjTHXTWlL — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) November 7, 2024

– WWE released the following behind-the-scenes video blog from their annual Crown Jewel premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.