Zayda Steel got her dream match much earlier than she ever expected.

Steel stepped into the ring with Mercedes Moné on the August 15 episode of AEW Collision, an opportunity she later described as her “ultimate dream match.”

During a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Steel reflected on the experience and revealed that she was fighting back tears as soon as her entrance music hit.

“My music hit, and instantly, I try to hold back tears on my entrance,” Steel said. “Like, I’ve never blinked out that quick in a match. That was like my comfort wrestler, you know? You know when you deal with a lot in life, and you have your, like, comfort people? Mercedes was always that for me.”

Steel noted that getting the opportunity so early in her AEW run made the moment even more meaningful. She also made it clear that she wants another shot at Moné down the road.

“To get that early on year one. I haven’t even been in AEW for a year, and I got my dream match already, so I already know after year one, I’m only gonna get better and better, so Mercedes, we’re gonna run it back. Whatever I said earlier, yeah, bring that clip up later when I beat her.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Steel discussed the significance of becoming the first Arab woman to compete in AEW. The Morocco-born wrestler said representation is important to her, particularly because she did not see many women with similar backgrounds in wrestling while growing up.

“It means a lot. I mean, I say all the time, representation matters. A lot of people might look at me and think I’m some white blonde girl, right? I’m not. I’m from Morocco. Both my parents are from Morocco. I’m Arab. My family’s Muslim. What you see is what you don’t get, actually, because I’m not what I look like, and I try to… say as much as possible.”

Steel went on to mention Layla, Aliyah and Jinny as examples of representation she did see, while explaining that she hopes her own career can inspire others.

“Because, you know, maybe there’s a little Arab girl out there that’s like, ‘wow, Zayda’s champion. Maybe I can be champion one day.’ Because I’m going to be honest, I didn’t really get that growing up. There wasn’t much representation on the woman’s side. Shout out Layla and Aliyah and Jinny. But there really wasn’t many Arab girls or Middle Eastern girls out there. So I want to make it just to show them that they can.”