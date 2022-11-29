WWE star and former Queen of the Ring Zelina Vega recently joined the That’s Dope podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably her thoughts on the current reigning SmackDown women’s champion, Ronda Rousey. Vega acknowledges that Rousey has her fair share of critics, but praises the Baddest Woman On The Planet for being super nice and bringing additional eyes to the WWE product. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Rousey gets a lot of criticism but she really likes her and brings more eyes to the product:

I absolutely love Ronda. Here’s the thing, she wasn’t just some bozo off the street who decided to do this on a Tuesday. She was one of the absolute best (in MMA). If she made that career change to go to WWE, that brings in her fans, that mixes our fans with hers, and it’s something people don’t get to see, usually. ‘I would love to see how she matches up with this person.’ The people who get mad that Ronda is there are the people who are upset that they’re not getting that opportunity. To me, she’s been nothing but sweet, she’s been nothing but respectful, she puts in the work, and she’s a gamer and I love that. She’s super sweet and super cool. When it comes to people who are not stoked that she’s there, I give her credit because not only does she get shit from fans of UFC, but she always gets shit from wrestling fans, and she says, ‘Screw it, I’m going to do this and have fun doing it.’ Ultimately, it’s her life and I hate that people get so [angry], ‘I hate that she’s there and shitting on the business.’ Regardless, she is bringing money. Can you?

Says she doesn’t know if Rousey is stiff in the ring because she’s never wrestled her but does think that people like her MMA style:

I’ve never been in the ring with her in the sense that I’ve taken any moves from her, so I can’t say if she’s rough or not. However, she does have a background in UFC, what’s rough to her…and vice versa, I do think that the girls like to match it. Anybody I’ve seen her in the ring with, if she’s done something to them and there might be a little ‘oomph,’ they match it. It’s tit for tat. I’ve never been in the ring with her, so I can’t say, but I will say, if they have gotten hurt or something has happened, I can’t see it being on purpose. I can’t see it from Ronda. She’s too good of a person, that I’ve gotten to know, that I don’t see her being malicious, I don’t see her trying to take shit out on people or specifically trying to hurt people for any reason. Everyone has their own personal relationships with people, but I love that she’s with us.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)