Zelina Vega can’t be stopped.

On this week’s episode of Raw Talk, the LWO member was interviewed about pulling off a victory over Zoey Stark on the July 22 episode of WWE Raw in Green Bay, WI., despite her arm injury.

“I think that’s exactly it. I am a threat,” she said. “They know that. Just like Dominik [Mysterio] knew that when he got involved in my championship match against Liv [Morgan]. He knew that if he didn’t get involved, I would be standing here as champion. That’s a dream that I’m not giving up on.”

Vega continued, acknowledging the “#PushZelina” viral social media campaign that started up after her squash match loss to Sonya Deville on the July 15 episode of WWE Raw in Dayton, OH.

“The WWE Universe has never given up on me,” she said. “I’ve been trending now for five days because they are so ready for a change. Just like I am. It’s time that I start proving myself right, shutting people up, but most of all, proving the WWE Universe right as well.”

Check out the complete episode of Raw Talk via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.