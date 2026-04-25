Zelina Vega is speaking out following her WWE departure, sharing emotional messages reflecting on both her time in the company and the support she’s received.

As noted, Vega was among the names included in Friday’s wave of post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts, which also saw her husband and on-screen partner Aleister Black released.

The large-scale cuts impacted talent across the main roster, NXT, and WWE EVOLVE.

Shortly after the news broke, Vega took to X to address fans directly.

“My fans mean the absolute world to me,” Vega posted via X on Friday evening. “I’ve lost a lot this year and in my life in general.. but I gained all of you. Thank you. Your support means more than you’ll ever know.”

A heartfelt note.

And not her last.

Vega followed up on Saturday with another message, this time shifting focus to those she worked alongside during her WWE run.

“I know I said it on stream but I also want to thank my co-workers, trainers and everyone who made it possible to do what I did in WWE,” she wrote. “The amount of texts I got from all of you warmed my heart to tears. Thank you. I genuinely feel honored to have worked with you.”

Vega’s release was part of a sweeping round of cuts that saw 25 WWE Superstars let go across multiple brands, marking one of the more notable post-WrestleMania roster shakeups in recent memory.

I know I said it on stream but I also want to thank my co-workers, trainers and everyone who made it possible to do what I did in WWE. The amount of txts I got from all of you warmed my heart to tears. Thank you. I genuinely feel honored to have worked with you. — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) April 25, 2026