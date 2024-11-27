The WWE Speed Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament kicked off on Wednesday.

Ahead of today’s episode of WWE Speed on X, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to promote the start of the latest No. 1 Contender Tournament, this time to earn the next shot at WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae.

“We’re kicking off a new No. 1 Contender’s Tournament, and all eyes are on Candice LeRae’s WWE Women’s Speed Championship. It’s Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green TODAY on WWE Speed, 12pm ET / 9am PT exclusively on X,” Levesque wrote.

In first round action, Zelina Vega, after blasting Chelsea Green in the butt with a flip-flop, picked up a pinfall victory to advance to the quarterfinals, where she will face the winner of Friday’s WWE Speed on X match, another first-round tourney tilt between Natalya and B-Fab.

The rest of the tourney bracket features Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre and Michin vs. Ivy Nile in first-round bouts, with the winners of those two matches meeting in the other quarterfinal match.

Watch the complete November 27 episode of WWE Speed on X featuring Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green, via the X media player embedded below.

TODAY on #WWESpeed!@ZelinaVegaWWE and @ImChelseaGreen battle it out to see who will advance in the Women's No. 1 Contender's Tournament. Who will punch their ticket to the #WWESpeed Quarterfinals? pic.twitter.com/3NDqM8M3JM — WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2024