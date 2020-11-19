Andrade took to Twitter today to thank Zelina Vega for their success together now that she’s no longer with WWE.

Andrade thanked Vega and posted a photo to Instagram, taken back during a WWE tour of South America a few years back. Vega responded today and thanked Andrade back, calling their run together one of the highlights of her career. She also praised Andrade as one of the best in the world.

“Thank you for everything @AndradeCienWWE [fist emoji] being with you will forever be one of the highlights of my career. Both professionally and personally. You’re one of the best in the world and it was an honor. Te quiero mucho hermano [folded hands emoji] #tranquilo,” she wrote.

Vega and Andrade were first paired up on the WWE NXT brand in the summer of 2017. This would lead to a successful reign with the NXT Title before they were called up to the main roster for a run on SmackDown in the 2018 Superstar Shakeup. They ended up on the RAW brand in the 2019 Draft, and that lasted until earlier this year when their stable with Zelina Vega was split up. Vega was drafted to SmackDown in the 2020 Draft last month, and then released on November 13 for reasons related to WWE’s new third party edict.

You can see the related posts from Andrade and Vega below:

