WWE stars Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan traded some verbal shots on Twitter earlier today ahead of this evening’s Money In The Bank pay per view, where both women will be competing in the marquee ladder match to determine who gets a future world title shot.

Vega began by mocking Morgan’s recent emotional reaction to live fans returning, stating that she’s just playing the WWE Universe. She writes, “Hi I’m @YaOnlyLivvOnce and I cry until @wwe & @WWEUniverse gives me what I want. I can cry on command bro.” ’ ! Don’t let her make you look stupid. Crocodile tears ain’t how you win.”

Morgan fired back by taking aim at Vega’s constant cosplaying on her social media accounts. She writes, “Zelina dressing up as the Money In The Bank winner because this is as close as she’ll ever be is HIGHLY ironic Sparkles. Also her best cosplay.”

See the exchange below.