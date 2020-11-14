Zelina Vega is headed back to Twitch now that she’s been released from WWE.

As noted earlier at this link, WWE announced tonight that the SmackDown Superstar has been released from her contract. No other details on the departure have been confirmed, but there was some speculation that it may have been related to the recent third party platform edict as Vega and husband Aleister Black were active on Twitch.

Vega took to Instagram after her release was announced and posted the following to Instagram. She wrote, “See you on twitch.”

Stay tuned for more on Vega’s WWE departure. Below is her new Instagram post, along with the tweet in support of unionization that was posted shortly before her release was announced:

I support unionization. — (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 13, 2020

