Zelina Vega is cleared to return to action in WWE.

Vega has been out of action since April due to unknown reasons. She was originally scheduled to compete in the Queen of the Ring tournament, but was forced to withdraw. The former Queen of the Ring did physical on last night’s Raw, which prompted a fan to ask her what her status was on social media. It was here that Vega confirmed she was cleared.

Vega is a member of the LWO and been prominently featured in the group alongside leader, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Her biggest match was when she faced Rhea Ripley at Backlash in Puerto Rico for the women’s world title.