Zelina Vega has partnered up with Hayley Miller of ComicBook.com for a cool holiday-themed venture.

On Monday, the Comic Book staffer wrote via X, “So excited to announce the project I’m working on with Zelina Vega. Leading up to Halloween, we’re dropping first looks at her upcoming cosplays. First up: Tokyo Ghoul! You’ll be able to read backstory into why she chose these characters!”

Soon after, the first photo of the WWE Superstar and LWO member dressed up as Ken Kaneki, one of the main characters from “Tokyo Ghoul,” which was initially released back in 2011.

“Here it is,” Vega wrote in response to Haley’s X post promoting their joint-venture.

Check out the photo embedded below is the actual photo of Zelina Vega dressed up as Ken Kaneki from “Tokyo Ghoul” from our own WrestlingHeadlines.com Instagram Page, which is always loaded with all relevant pro wrestling photos.