During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega addressed speculation about tension between her and Mercedes Mone. Vega clarified that there was never any real conflict between them. She explained that her previous comments about Mone were simply an attempt to spark interest in a potential WWE feud, not a reflection of personal animosity.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On Mercedes Mone: “So when it comes to me and Mercedes, we never had any beef. That’s what’s so funny. Back in the day, I had done an interview, which I remember talking to Naomi about this a long, long time ago. ”

On why she previously called her out during the interview: “I was like, it’d be really cool to get, cause I had known her prior for a while. So it was like, to get into, like, a thing with her. Like, hopefully we can get into something and WWE. Like, my brain was, I need to get to WWE any way possible. She’s one of the top girls. I want to get in the ring with her she’s dope, I want to do this. She was cool with it. People use that clip as, like, ‘Oh, my God, they’ve had beef for forever, blah, blah, blah,’ and I’m like, ‘I love that I convinced you all of that.’ I love that for me.”

On never having a problem with Mercedes Mone: “But no none of us have ever had any beef. It’s so funny to me that, I’m the common denominator between all of the beef, apparently. I’m just like, well. She trains with my cousin. Like, what? Like, they’re trying to find any little thing. Like, if I genuinely hated somebody, do you think I’d be cool with that?”

In a new preview clip for Stephanie’s Places, WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena commented on how he got to his decision to retire, his skills being on the regress, and more.

You can check out some highlights below:

On how he got to his decision to retire: “By continuously coming here and being disappointed and then asking myself the question of this place usually makes me feel good, ‘Why do I feel bad?’ And it was because I’m surrounded by pictures, by numbers. That’s a 600-lb squat, or that’s a cleaning jerk with 330-lb, or that’s a 300-lb snatch. I can’t even do those lifts anymore because my body’s so beat up. So as soon as I got through that jagged pill of like, ‘Oh man, I am never gonna overhead press 374 pounds ever again, but let’s work to see what the best I can for today is.’ You know it’s it it’s a very similar course to WWE.”

On his skills being on the regress: “My skills are on regress. If I continue at a full-time physical capability or involvement, I’m not going to run right, and my partner is not going to run right, and our relationship isn’t going to run right. ‘Sorry, kid. It’s time. It’s time to close this chapter.’ I wish I was 18. I wish I felt great because I don’t feel more at home besides in in the arms of my wife than I do on a campus I had to pitch this idea, a real wrestling farewell and hoping that they would see the business in it and they were like, ‘Uh yes, this is this is going to be good.’”

Trish Stratus is widely regarded as one of the defining WWE Divas of the Attitude Era. While her looks initially helped elevate her status, Stratus consistently proved she had the talent to back it up in the ring. After originally retiring in 2006, she has made several returns to WWE, including a brief run in 2023.

In an interview with Chris Sumlin for Hot 97.5, Stratus shared that her longtime favorite match was her main event bout against Lita on an episode of WWE RAW in December 2004. However, she revealed that her Steel Cage Match against Becky Lynch at WWE Payback has become one of her favorites as well — possibly even taking the top spot. She said,

“So for many years, my go-to answer was just the main event with Lita. For so many reasons, obviously, what it meant for me to do that moment at that time period, was obviously epic. Doing it with my bestie was obviously a moment. What it’s meant for today, like looking back, and we had no idea, by the way, when we were doing it, what it would turn into, or how we’d be still talking about it [or that it] began the sort of the foundation of what was to be built. But since then, I had a chance to go back and dabble a little bit. I had a little certain Steel Cage Match with Becky Lynch.”

(h/t – Fightful)