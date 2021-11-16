Zelina Vega joined Ryan Satin on the “Out of Character” podcast this week.

During it, she discussed getting support from Triple H as he’s been there for her throughout her career with WWE.

“We call him Papa H because he’s been there for everything, like every part of our career, even on the main roster. Anytime we had a question, professionally, personally, he was always there for us. I think he always gave me that confidence that I needed, like that extra little boost that I needed.

He would say things like, ‘There is no one like you right now, not even on the main roster. You can do this.’ It was just little things I needed. I feel like it helped me propel to the next level.”