After becoming an official free agent, Zelina Vega is opening up about the decision behind her new ring name.

Vega was released by WWE in April and recently saw her 90-day non-compete clause expire. Before officially entering free agency, she trademarked the name “Xelina,” later confirming that it will be the identity she uses going forward.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture (see video below), Vega explained that she wanted the new name to maintain a connection to the brand she had already built while also representing a fresh chapter.

“I wanted to keep the Zelina factor to it because when you see the Funko Pop and how big Puerto Rico was, I still want to keep that and people know it’s still me regardless of what company I’m with,” she said. “It’s also shedding the skin. I’m shedding that skin and bringing a more real version of myself to people.”

When asked what she meant by a “more real” version of herself, Vega said she is looking forward to working without creative restrictions.

“That means no more handcuffs. No more, ‘Your promos are so great but they can’t be better than this person. You want to make sure you do this, talk like this, don’t say this,’” Vega said. “Now, there are no chains and no nothing. I want people to see what I actually can do and I’m trying to behave.”