WWE star Zelina Vega recently spoke with Digital Spy about a wide range of topics, including her decision to return to the company after being released several months ago, and how she has her eye on the SmackDown women’s championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

Explains why she decided to return to WWE:

“I think, more than anything, WWE has always been a place that I felt like I had some kind of unfinished business with. And, for me as a kid, you look and you’re like. ‘I want to be a champion,’ there’s so many things that you want to accomplish and coming back. I set my eyes on the SmackDown Women’s Championship and that’s what I’m focused on the most and seeing where that takes me. After Bianca versus Sasha, who knows, will it be Bianca that remains champion or will it be Sasha? Either one, I’m coming after them and I can’t wait for that opportunity.”

Discusses the crowd’s reaction to her entrance theme:

“I still say, hearing the the crowd react to my music playing was something I’ll never forget. I’ve watched it a few times and I’m like, ‘They actually like me?’ Because I was very shocked. It felt like a big welcome back hug from everybody.”

Calls playing a heel easy:

“It’s easy to me, being a heel and just being a fiery New Yorker. It’s just who I am, it’s super easy for me to be comfortable in that role. A part of me did think, ‘Okay, if they embrace me when I come back, maybe it’s time to be a babyface,’ and they did. But I also feel like the way certain things played out, storyline-wise the way that things went, I’ll say on TV, they weren’t ready for that. Hopefully one day we’ll get to see that side of the Zelina, it’s going to be very different though because I don’t even know what she looks like yet. So we’ve got to explore that together.”