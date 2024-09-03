Zelina Vega had an emotional moment with a fan who had a sign in the front row of the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado while hearing to the ring for her scheduled match against Shayna Baszler on the September 2 episode of WWE Raw.

What was the story behind that?

The LWO member surfaced on social media after the 9/2 show to share photos she took with the fan backstage at the show, as well as her special moment with the fan in the crowd before her bout with Baszler.

Along with the photos, Vega shared the following brief statement: