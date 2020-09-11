WWE superstar Zelina Vega took to Twitter earlier today to pay tribute to her father, Michael Trinidad, on the 19-year anniversary of his death on September 11th. Trinidad was one of the many victims who lost their lives inside the Twin Towers in New York City.

Vega writes, “Thank you @Tunnel2Towers for not letting anyone forget. Today is about the victims of 9/11 and paying respect to those who lost their lives & their families. Nothing else. I love you all. One day out of the year, this will always be for them. I love you Dad. Miss you.”

Check out Vega’s full comments below.