Former WWE star Zelina Vega has officially entered free agency and is kicking off the next phase of her career with a new identity.

July 23 marks 90 days since WWE’s first wave of post-WrestleMania 42 roster releases, making Vega a free agent. To commemorate the occasion, she released an emotional video reflecting on her journey from lifelong wrestling fan to WWE Superstar (see video below).

The video chronicles key moments throughout her life, including watching wrestling with her family, the loss of her father in the September 11 attacks, and ultimately achieving her dream in professional wrestling. It also highlights memorable moments from both of her WWE runs, including appearances alongside her husband, Aleister Black.

The video also officially confirms Vega’s new in-ring name, Xelina, which comes just days after she filed a trademark with the USPTO for the new name.

In the video’s description, Xelina thanked fans for their support while looking ahead to the future.

“Thank you for allowing me to entertain you as Zelina Vega,” she wrote. “I hope you join me for this new chapter.. it will be my best. -X”

While the video officially introduces Xelina, it does not reveal what her next move will be. Aleister Black, who was released alongside her during WWE’s April roster cuts, also has yet to announce his future plans.