Queen Zelina Vega recently spoke with Alex McCarthy from TalkSport to hype this evening’s Survivor Series pay per view and discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how she felt about getting her 9/11 Anniversary match cut from SmackDown, revealing that Vince McMahon personally apologized to her after that happened. Highlights from the interview are below.

Say Vince McMahon apologized to her for cutting 9/11 anniversary match:

A lot of people were really upset, but I felt like a lot of the anger was misguided. I was disappointed, but I also knew it wasn’t a personal thing. If you knew, and obviously a lot of the fans don’t know that the show goes in an order, the way that it went timewise, it got too close and they had to cut it. When it got cut, Vince called me and apologized because he wanted to make sure that I knew ‘listen, this wasn’t done to you personally or anything, it was literally just this [the time], I had to make that call and I’m so sorry.’ And people don’t know that side either.

On the outpouring of love she received from fans: