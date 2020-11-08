During her appearance on Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia, Zelina Vega spoke on being rejected by the WWE multiple times before finally being offered a contract. Here’s what she had to say:

It was hard in the moment. I was 18 or 19 when I had my first tryout. I got turned down every year since 2010, except for 2011 – 2012, but every year after that. And then, like, around 2017, I said, ‘ok, I’m out.’ They had me as a Rosebud for, like, six months. So I was driving from New York to, like, everywhere, just to prove to them how much this meant to me.

It’s funny. I feel like a lot of people, who are just coming up now, they have no idea what that process is [like]. They have no idea what, you know, really paying your dues to get to that point means. You know, when you’re sacrificing when you don’t have money, when you don’t have anything… I did what I had to do ’cause I knew, like, something in me just knew, that this is what I was meant to do.