WWE star Zelina Vega issued a short statement on her Twitter earlier this morning to pay tribute to her father, Michael Trinidad, who lost his life 20 years ago in the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11th, 2001.

Vega writes, “For you, always. No matter what. I love you dad. I hope I make you proud.” In a separate tweet she later adds, “Also, a massive hug and thank you to all that supported me this week. I love you. No words can truly describe how truly thankful I am for that.”

For you, always.

No matter what.

I love you dad.

I hope I make you proud. pic.twitter.com/5ohrWF5Uqj — (@TheaTrinidad) September 11, 2021

Also, a massive hug and thank you to all that supported me this week. I love you. No words can truly describe how truly thankful I am for that. — (@TheaTrinidad) September 11, 2021

Vega was reportedly set to compete on last night’s SmackDown from Madison Square Garden, but her matchup was cut due to time.