Zelina Vega (aka Thea Trinidad), who returned to WWE last Friday night on SmackDown, took to Twitter last night and reacted to the AEW debut of her husband, Malakai Black (aka Tommy End, Aleister Black).

As noted, Black made his AEW debut on last night’s Road Rager special. He attacked Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes. Earlier in the day Black revealed his new gimmick with a graphic vignette on Instagram, which you can see here. You can click here for video of Black’s debut and a photo of his new merchandise, along with backstage news on how a WWE clerical error allowed him to debut for AEW.

Vega first posted a fist emoji during Dynamite, and then commented on being proud of her husband.

“I couldn’t be prouder [smiling face with tear emoji x 2],” she wrote.

Stay tuned for more on Black’s AEW arrival. You can see Vega’s tweets below:

👊🏽 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 8, 2021

I couldn’t be prouder 🥲🥲 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 8, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.