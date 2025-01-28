Zelina Vega will be representing Rey Mysterio and the LWO on WWE SmackDown in the near future.

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, it was announced that Zelina will be moving to the blue brand as part of the transfer window. Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro are expected to stay on Monday Night RAW.

Vega took to Twitter after the show to thank Rey Mysterio, which you can see below:

I might have cried a little after this picture 😂 bittersweet. You’ve taught me well @reymysterio and I will forever be grateful and so so honored. I’ll be sure to rep you and #LWO over on #Smackdown @WWE pic.twitter.com/PnSWayn1wM — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) January 28, 2025

Streamer Kai Cenat will be attending the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, it was announced that Cenat will be appearing at the annual event. Cenat is one of the most followed streamers in the world. He will join IShowSpeed at he show.

Speaking of the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, you can check out the updated lineup for the show below:

Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match:

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

Men’s Royal Rumble Match:

John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntye, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Penta, Chad Gable, Bron Breakker, 16 More TBA.

Women’s Royal Rumble Match:

Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, IYO SKY, 21 More TBA.

WWE Tag Team Championships Two Out Of Three Falls Match:

#DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns

Following this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Carmelo Hayes ran out and attacked Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.

Hayes cut a brief promo where he declared himself for the men’s Royal Rumble match and then got a table from under the ring. Cody was able to recover and hit a Cross Rhodes. He then powerbombed Melo through the table.

WWE will be streaming a Royal Rumble Kickoff event at 5:00 PM EST Friday from Indianapolis, IN.

Pwinsider is reporting that Finn Balor was not backstage at Monday’s WWE RAW TV tapings. He was seen New York City last night.

Roman Reigns took to Twitter following RAW to react to being featured on the cover of WWE 2K25. You can check out his tweet below:

And finally, A&E released the following trailer for the WWE LFG series and the other new WWE programming: