Another WWE star has re-upped with the company.

According to PW Insider, Zelina Vega has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE. The former Queen of the Ring joins Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley as top talents who have extended their stay in WWE, the first crop to do so since the Endeavor merger back in April.

Vega originally signed with WWE in 2017 and played a major manager role for Andrade El Idolo in that time. She was briefly released in 2020 as a part of COVID cuts, but returned in 2021 and has been with WWE ever since.