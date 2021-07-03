Zelina Vega has returned to WWE.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Sonya Deville bring Vega back, introducing her as the next blue brand entrant in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

Vega, playing the heel, cut a promo on the mic about how she will win the MITB briefcase and then cash in to become either the WWE NXT, RAW or SmackDown Women’s Champion. She was interrupted by Liv Morgan, who was still upset about not getting a Money In the Bank spot while Carmella and Vega have.

Morgan ended up having words with Vega, and then slapped her. Morgan begged for a match and Deville granted it. The fairly short match ended after the referee caught Vega trying to roll Morgan up with a handful of tights. Morgan took advantage of the distraction and then used a handful of tights to roll Vega up for the pin. Vega seethed at the loss and tried to go after Morgan but the referee stopped her.

Vega had been released in late 2020 following issues with the company over their third party edict. It was recently revealed that the company was bringing her back, a few weeks before her husband, Aleister Black, was released on June 2 as a part of budget cuts. Vega has focused on acting and video game streaming since leaving WWE, and has not worked with any other wrestling promotions. She was rumored to be headed to AEW at one point, but nothing ever came of those rumors.

In other Money In the Bank news, Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn in a brutal Last Man Standing match on tonight’s SmackDown. He joins Big E as the other confirmed blue brand entrant in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. The four RAW Superstars for the match are Ricochet, Riddle, John Morrison and Drew McIntyre.

The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place on July 18 from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Below is the updated card, along with a few related shots from SmackDown, including Vega’s return:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. 2 SmackDown Superstars TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Carmella vs. Zelina Vega vs. 2 SmackDown Superstars TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

“I Quit” Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

