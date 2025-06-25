Zelina Vega recently appeared as a guest on the WrestleStar YouTube channel for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the WWE Women’s United States Champion spoke about her big goals with the title, a potential return to TNA Wrestling, her dream opponent for WWE Evolution 2 and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts, as well as a complete video archive of the discussion.

On when she found out she was winning the Women’s US Title: “Probably about an hour or so, maybe two, before the show started. So it was pretty close. Like, we just, it was such a busy day, and I think that because I was so focused on my husband’s return, and I was just like, All right, we got this match, [we] wrestle a bunch, like, we kind of just started saying things back and forth that it didn’t actually come to, ‘Oh yeah, by the way, you’re winning’ until, like, maybe an hour or two before the show started. So yeah, it was a pretty crazy, crazy day.”

On a potential TNA return: “I am [open to a one-off return]. I think, my gosh, it would even be really dope to do it with the United States Championship? I mean, you know, I think that’d be super cool. And it’s never been done before. I mean, my God, there was for the longest time it was like, you know, if you’re in TNA, if you’re in WWE, it’s WWE. But now it’s like, there’s just, just this influx of talent that you get from AAA, from TNA, like, everywhere. And it’s just so cool that we get to have these matches. And a lot of the time, you know, people would think, ‘Oh, maybe that match will never happen, or maybe we’ll never see that kind of a match.’ But now it’s like the sky’s the limit. So I would absolutely do it, and I would love to do it with the United States Championship, for sure.”

On taking the Women’s US title global: “I would love to be the person that takes this title and goes to, you know, bring it and defend it in AAA and get to defend it in TNA, and get to take it around and actually make it the workhorse title, like, that’s my dream for this title,” she revealed. “But past that, I mean, I’ve never won Money in the Bank, and I’ve always wanted to. I would love to, of course, be world champion. Because if anybody says that they don’t, they got into this and they don’t want to be world champion, they’re lying.”

On her WWE goals: “I feel like I have a lot to prove. I’ve always felt like that,” Vega said. “You know, when it comes to just being smaller in stature, I’ve always felt like I’ve had to prove something to myself, to the WWE universe, to even the people in the office. And it’s constantly work to get in work, to stay in and I think a lot of people, when they see me go out and wrestle Chelsea, it’s, it’s different than when I went to wrestle Piper [Niven], you know, so or even having, you know, the the Bakersfield brawl that we have just kind of like a hardcore match. It’s just like they got to see me in a bunch of different ways. So now, with Giulia, I feel like it’s just like another thing that I have to prove myself on and just show that, you know, regardless of size, that I’m still a threat to all these people. I mean, I’m the champion.”

On her dream opponent for Evolution 2: “Asuka. I’ve always said that. I love Asuka so much… besides the fact that she’s my friend, I mean, I’m just one of her biggest supporters. I freaking love Asuka. And I think, like, male or female, she’s one of the best, and it feels like better every time I get into the ring with her. So definitely, definitely, Asuka.”