Zelina Vega is finally bringing a long-planned character to life, revealing that her darker WWE persona has been in development since her time in NXT alongside Aleister Black.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo in Las Vegas, Vega explained that the inspiration for her current presentation didn’t come together overnight. Instead, it’s something she has been building toward for years, rooted in her love for gothic and supernatural characters.

“Yeah. Well, so everybody knows that I love Akasha from Queen of the Damned. So that’s a huge, huge influence for me when it comes to this character. But I’ve been wanting to do this character. Him and I have been talking about this since NXT. So this has been something in the making for a while.”

Vega pointed to influences from pop culture, including Akasha and Mortal Kombat’s Sindel, as key elements in shaping her identity. Those inspirations have allowed her to blend her personal interests with her on-screen work in a way that feels authentic.

“But yeah, it’s just like getting influences from Akasha or even Sindel from Mortal Kombat and just kind of blending the world is like a fun thing for me because I still get to keep my nerdy geeky side but in a darker way.”

She also credited Triple H with helping refine the presentation, particularly when it comes to her entrance.

“However, the entrance part, Triple H did help me with. So to see him do that was very cool.”

The insight shows that Vega’s current character direction is not a sudden shift, but the payoff of a long-term vision that WWE has now chosen to bring to television. It also highlights how talent-driven ideas can sometimes take years to fully materialize, depending on timing and creative alignment.

In today’s wrestling landscape, character depth and presentation matter as much as in-ring ability. Vega leaning into a darker, more theatrical persona gives her a clearer identity in a crowded division, especially as WWE continues to emphasize unique entrances and visual storytelling. If the character continues to evolve, it could open the door for more prominent storylines and elevate her beyond mid-card positioning.

Do you like Zelina Vega’s darker persona, or do you prefer her previous presentation? Let us know your thoughts.