WWE star Zelina Vega was a recent guest on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how Vega’s marriage to Aleister Black got leaked, and why she tried to keep it a secret in the first place. Highlights from the interview are below.

On her marriage to Aleister Black getting leaked:

“I don’t know. To this day, we don’t know. There were a few people we had to tell. Obviously, this person didn’t do it, but we were excited to tell Triple H and Stephanie because we look at them like parents. We call Triple H Papa H and Steph, Mama Steph. I remember when I first told Hunter, he said, ‘You guys are together?’ I said, ‘yea, we are getting married.’ He was so confused. He said, ‘you fooled me.’ He was so happy and supportive. At that point, we had just told them and then a few days after, it slipped out in front of a few friends. Later, we told my Mom. Terry Taylor came to the wedding. At the wedding, we said, ‘I know you guys are taking pictures. I’m glad you are here and having fun but please don’t post anything on social media. We want to keep this here.’ He went to NXT the next week and said, ‘oh, my favorite married couple.’ I’m like, Terry. I don’t know. It could have been a few things but I also know the dirt sheets can look it up online. Marriage certificates are online for public stuff so I think that’s probably how it happened.”

Says she wanted to keep it a secret for storyline purposes:

“There’s a few reasons why I thought it might affect us. With Andrade, Aleister was our enemy. There could be this huge conspiracy that they can say that the reason why Andrade lost the title was because of me. They would say she jumped on him and he did the Black Mass and she was with him the whole time. I had seen a few times in history where real life bleeds into storylines and it can get a little messy. So I didn’t want any of that and Aleister didn’t want it either.”

