WWE star and former Queen of the Ring Zelina Vega recently appeared on ‘Anna Faris Is Unqualified’ to discuss a wide range of topics, which included Vega revealing that she suffered an injury back in May of 2022 and had to undergo surgery. Check out the full story in the interview highlights below.

Confirms she had surgery after suffering an injury:

I’m used to hearing ‘Thea’ but as of more recently because I had a surgery in May. So from May to October, I was gone from recovery so I hadn’t heard ‘Zelina’ in a while and now I’m hearing it again. I’m like, okay.

Says she hadn’t had any major injuries until that point:

Yeah (I was injured in the ring)… And honestly, it never happens off some really cool move or some crazy flip I did outside the ring. It’s always the littlest thing that will happen and that’s how you get injured but, knock on wood, I actually hadn’t had any serious injuries until that point and it wasn’t even that bad, it’s just silly.

How the injury occurred:

But, one of my best friends and I were in a match and she had given me this move called a Northern Lights Suplex where basically, she kind of flips me over her backwards and her shoulder went into my chest and I ruptured an implant. But, me of course looking on the bright side, I was like, well, they are ten years old anyway and I kind of wanted them bigger anyway so, it ended up working out.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)