WWE star and former women’s tag champion Zelina Vega recently appeared on the ‘I Hear Voices’ podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which included thoughts on her run as Queen of the Ring, otherwise known as “Queen Zelina.”

Vega revealed during her chat that Vince McMahon asked her to do an accent for the Queen Zelina character, one that she created entirely on her own. Hear the story in the highlights below.

Says Vince McMahon wanted her to do an accent for Queen Zelina:

It depends on which side of Zelina you’re asking about because there’s like so many different forms of her. But even just ‘Queen Zelina’, I remember Vince (McMahon) was like, ‘I think you should do an accent. Just a really bad accent’ and I was like, ‘Oh God. Okay, so what if we mix British and Australian?’

Her thought process for the accent she ended up creating:

But I’m really thinking, I’m like a distant cousin from the Royal Family twice removed. Something ridiculous and he’s like, ‘Yeah. Yeah, do that. What does that sound like?’ I don’t know. I feel like if I hang out with my friend long enough. She’s Australian so kind of sounds like this (Vega does accent).

