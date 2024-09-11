Like many, September 11 was a very tragic day for Zelina Vega.

The WWE Superstar and LWO member surfaced on social media on the 23rd anniversary of one of the biggest terrorist attacks in United States history to share several photos related to the loss of her father, who tragically passed away as a result of the 9/11 attacks back in 2001.

“Love you Dad,” she wrote as the caption to the photos. “I typed and deleted this about 13 times now.. but still couldn’t find the words.”

She concluded, “So I’ll let these photos do the talking.”

View the photos via the Instagram post from Zelina Vega’s account embedded below.

Our condolences to everyone affected by the 9/11 tragedy back in 2001.

We will never forget.