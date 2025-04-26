Zelina Vega is officially in the history books after capturing her first singles championship in WWE.

During the April 25th edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Vega faced Chelsea Green in a highly anticipated singles match with the WWE Women’s United States Championship on the line. After a hard-fought battle, Vega emerged victorious, securing her first singles title win in WWE.

Following her milestone victory, Vega spoke in a backstage interview shared in a WWE digital exclusive on YouTube. Overwhelmed with emotion, she reflected on the magnitude of the moment.

“I’m honestly at a complete loss for words,” Vega admitted. “I’m looking at this title and it still doesn’t feel real. It was something I used to dream about, and now I’m living it. I can’t believe my name is officially in the history books as just the second Women’s United States Champion. It’s insane. I can’t wait to bring this home to my mom, my stepdad, my brothers, my grandmother, my aunts — my whole family. It’s such a special moment for all of us. Tonight has been truly incredible.”

During the interview, Byron Saxton asked Vega about the significance of her win, noting that both Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero — two legends she deeply admires — also held the United States Championship.

“This is something you hope for, but you never really know if it’ll happen,” Vega said. “Hearing the fans chant ‘You deserve it’ while I walked up the ramp caught me off guard. Honestly, there were times I felt like people had given up on me. It’s been a long time since I’ve captured gold, or even scored a big win. This victory felt like a win not just for me, but for my family, for my friends, and for my fellow LWO members. Rey was a United States Champion, and Eddie was too — to think I get to be part of that legacy now is unbelievable. I still feel like I need to pinch myself.”

Saxton then asked Vega what advice she would offer to anyone chasing their dreams. Vega delivered a powerful message:

“Everyone says ‘never stop,’ but I think it’s more important to say ‘never give up on yourself.’ I’ve come close to giving up so many times, but there’s always a turnaround waiting if you keep pushing. You’re going to hit rock bottom sometimes, but you have to pick yourself back up. If Zelina Vega can stand here today as United States Champion — after being told I was too small, too fat, too short, too skinny, not pretty enough — then anyone can. Don’t ever give up on yourself.”

