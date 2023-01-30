During a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, Zelina Vega discussed a wide range of topics, including her goals for 2023.
Vega noted that she has her eyes set on winning both Money in the Bank, along with Santos Escobar, and Queen of the Ring. Here is what she had to say (via WrestlingInc.com):
”I was actually talking to Santos about this because wouldn’t it be cool to see Mr. and Mrs. Money in the Bank of me and Santos? Wouldn’t it be cool to see a second-time Queen of the Ring winner with him as the King of the Ring? I feel like there’s just so much we can do there.”