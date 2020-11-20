Zelina Vega recently talked to fans on Twitch about her WWE departure.

Vega noted that she will explain everything that needs to be said “very soon” and she will do it on the Twitch platform. She said the past week has been “literal hell” with Friday, the day she was released, being the worst day of her life, at least since 2001 when her father passed away. She said:

“The past week has been hell. Literal hell. Friday was the worst day of my life, well, since 2001. When you hear about me in the social media world, sometimes misinformation can be spread. It’s important for me to get you guys to know me. I was someone who let people walk all over me. I was very insecure and I didn’t stand up for myself. Looking at social media, I expected the absolute worst. I was pleasantly surprised. I thought people were going to look at me like the devil. Let’s just say that the narrative has been spun completely out of control and is completely wrong. When people see the real story that I put out, that’s who I am. I’ve learned to grow as a person. I’ve known to realize my worth and stand up for who I am, and appreciate the things I’ve gotten along the way.”

Vega also said she has sacrificed a lot in her career. She thanked everyone for her support, and also thanked WWE, reiterating that she would not say anything bad as the company brought her lifelong friends and her husband, Aleister Black.

As noted earlier this week at this link, Vega and SAG-AFTRA had a “powerful conversation” about potential unionization in pro wrestling.

