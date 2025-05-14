In the 2019 biopic ‘Fighting With My Family,’ which chronicled the early wrestling career of Saraya (formerly known as Paige), Zelina Vega portrayed AJ Lee during the film’s climactic match.

That scene recreated Paige’s WWE main roster debut, where she defeated Lee to capture the Divas Championship.

During a recent interview with Fox News, Vega reflected on her preparation for the role, revealing that training alongside AJ Lee years earlier in New Jersey helped her embody the character more authentically.

“I spent a lot of time training at the ACE Arena in New Jersey,” Vega said. “AJ Lee and I actually trained together there, and honestly, that experience really helped when it came time to play her in Fighting With My Family.”

The reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion continued, “Getting to know her back then, being part of that environment—it all came full circle. That New York/New Jersey scene was where I spent so much of my early career.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)