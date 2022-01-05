WWE star Zelina Vega recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast with host Peter Rosenberg to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on her current run with the company and how she enjoys getting an emotional response from the crowd as a heel. Highlights from the interview are below.

Believes this latest run as Queen has revived her career:

“I feel like this is the shot that I’ve been waiting for and this is the thing that I need to go, ‘Okay, you’ve been wanting for something for so long. This is the time to show them and prove them right. They gave you this opportunity. Prove them right.’ You know, and I always say give me the ball. If I drop it, screw me, but if you don’t do it, then you won’t know. I just feel like now more than ever, I have a fire under my ass like I’ve never had before.”

On getting an emotional response from fans as a heel:

“You kind of have to put things in perspective because yes, some people think it’s just a prop and I’ve never thought of it that way. Why? Because I grew up a wrestling fan and I remember crying when I saw Lita won it and you have those emotions tied to it. So, when I won the title, I remember seeing this video, I’m like — I saw this video of this girl and she’ll probably like, if she sees this, she’ll probably be like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe she’s talking about my video. I hate her so much.’ But it’s of her literally weeping [when we won] the tag titles away from Nikki [A.S.H.] and Rhea [Ripley] because she loved Nikki and Rhea so much that she couldn’t believe that me and Carmella took it from them. We’re prancing around, jumping around the way we were, and she was so angry. You just saw it in her face and she was recording herself for some reason and just put it on Twitter and she was just screaming and weeping and screaming, ‘No! I can’t believe that she did this.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, whether that was a good response or a bad response, it was a response. An emotional response that we got from you.’ That’s what this is all about and if I can pull that emotion from you, I’m doing my job.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)