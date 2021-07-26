WWE star Zelina Vega recently appeared on WWE’s El Brunch program to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including the crowd’s reaction to her at Money In The Bank, and how she asked lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio for advice ahead of her in-ring return. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she was surprised by the crowd’s reaction to her at Money In The Bank:

It’s crazy, to be honest, because for seven months, I was gone. Obviously, with COVID, it was hard because we didn’t see anyone. It was amazing to be in front of a crowd in Texas at Money in the Bank and I was really happy. When my entrance music hit, I wasn’t expecting to hear such a big reaction. From that to then seeing John Cena, Goldberg, Nikki ASH, the new Raw Women’s Champion, it was crazy.

How she feels accomplished for what the women did in the match:

I feel accomplished. I think a lot of girls feel the same. Even if you didn’t win, you still feel like you went out there and gave it your all. That’s definitely a feeling I’ve held on to. Just feeling proud. You want to go in there and show what you can do. Either remind the WWE universe of what I can do or just show them.

On asking Rey Mysterio for advice:

As crazy as our history is, (Rey Mysterio) is still my favorite when I was a kid and even now. I ask his advice for a lot of things. Even Money in the Bank, I asked his advice and he was able to help me for a lot of that.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)