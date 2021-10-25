Zelina Vega did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics including her winning the first-ever Queen’s Crown tournament. Here are some of the highlights:

Vince McMahon’s reaction after winning the tournament:

“Vince walked up to me after the match in the back and said, ‘You walked in here queen, and now it’s official,’ ” Vega says. “I almost lost it.”

The match:

“I was looking forward to this match the second I learned it was going to be against her,” Vega says. “She is amazing, and she loves this so much. We had a match in 2019 at an NXT Worlds Collide show. That was our first time ever touching, and I thought it was hard-hitting and entertaining. I couldn’t wait to wrestle her again, and it’s amazing that I got to do it in Saudi Arabia in the finals of the Queen’s Crown tournament. This was a first-time-ever tournament, and we wanted to make history. To me, that’s incredibly special.”

Vega winning the match with Code Red, which was invented by her cousin Amazing Red: