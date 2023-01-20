WWE star Zelina Vega recently joined the company’s Die Woche program on Instagram to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on WWE potentially running an event in Puerto Rico, and how she would love to challenge for a world title if they do since it’s where she is from. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she hopes to challenge for the women’s world title if WWE ever does an event in Puerto Rico:

If WWE really does go to Puerto Rico and that does become a thing, I hope that I get the opportunity to challenge for the title because what better way than to be in Puerto Rico where my family’s from and just be able to have that moment there. That would be the cherry on top of my perfect career. I will not complain about anything else ever (Vega laughed).

Says she is underestimated by the WWE Universe:

Oh my God, I feel like if anybody gets underestimated, it’s me all the time and it’s not even just in the ring. It’s all around, but my favorite part is being underestimated because that’s my in. That’s really what I take advantage of so if people wanna talk about advantages and disadvantages, the fact that you underestimate me, that’s my advantage so I’m gonna capitalize on that so, I want you to so please do that so I can prove you wrong, I can prove the WWE universe wrong and really just sit there waving at the top. Man, I really miss doing that.

