WWE star and former Queen of the Ring Zelina Vega recently joined Screen Rant for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on Carlito being back in the company and how she wants to do a double apple spit with him since they’re both in the LWO. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Wanting to share in Carlito’s signature apple spit taunt:

I want to do a double spit an apple thing. I think that’d be fun. But I also know that I’d trip out and be like, Oh, the pressure. It’s going to be a little blip. I don’t even know if I’m going to be able to do it right. But no, I think it’s cool because I feel like it’s been so long that it’s going to give us a nice, refreshing feeling to give something the crowd to feel refreshed about. It’s always cool when you add somebody to the mix, but somebody as amazing and talented as Carlito, it’s just so fun because now you never know where we’re going to take it. I have no idea what will happen on Friday, for instance.

How excited the WWE Universe is to have Carlito back: