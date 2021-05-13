As noted, Zelina Vega was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today and is reportedly headed back to the company after being released back in November. It was also said that her return has been in the works for a few months.

It was noted earlier that Vega was filming something for WWE at the Performance Center today. In an update, Fightful Select reports that Vega was filmed walking into the Performance Center with Simone Johnson, the daughter of former WWE Champion The Rock.

There’s no word on if this was some sort of supplemental footage being filmed or if there’s a plan for Vega and Johnson. Social media posts from earlier this year indicate that Vega and Johnson are friends, and they have posed together for Aleister Black’s Blxck Mass clothing company.

WWE announced back in February 2020 that Simone began training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. It was then announced in May that she had signed a contract. Simone still has not made her WWE NXT debut and it’s been reported that she likely won’t for some time as she trains and learns the sport.

