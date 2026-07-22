Former WWE star Zelina Vega is making moves ahead of her impending free agency.

A new trademark filing shows that Vega applied to register the term “Xelina” on Monday, July 20, signaling a potential new ring name as she prepares for her next chapter outside WWE.

The trademark covers entertainment services related to professional wrestling, including wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers. It also includes the provision of wrestling news and information through a global computer network.

The name “Xelina” is a clear play on Vega’s well-known in-ring identity and could serve as her new persona once she is free to compete.

Vega and her husband, Aleister Black, were among the WWE talents released in late April. With her non-compete period nearing its end, she is expected to officially become a free agent in the coming days.

Featured below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) by Zelina Vega: