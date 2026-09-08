Zena Sterling has addressed what comes next after her WWE release. In a September 5 post on X, she told followers that her next plans would take her outside the wrestling ring.

Sterling separated her WWE persona from her personal identity, writing, “Zena was a character, I’m Olena now.”

She invited followers interested in her next chapter to stay with her and said she understood if others chose not to. The post did not announce a new wrestling booking or identify a specific new project.

WrestlingHeadlines previously reported Sterling’s departure as part of the latest group of WWE releases.

If you use any portion of the quote from this article, please credit Zena Sterling’s post on X.

Source: Zena Sterling on X