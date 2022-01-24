Pro-wrestling star and former NWA Television champion Zicky Dice recently filed to trademark the phrase “ZICKY DICE’S OUTLANDISH PARADISE” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for streaming purposes. This was the name of Dice’s event held on January 15th that was available on Twitch.
Dice filed for the trademark on January 19th, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.
Mark For: ZICKY DICE’S OUTLANDISH PARADISE trademark registration is intended to cover the category of electronic transmission and streaming of digital media content for others via global and local computer networks.