Pro-wrestling star and former NWA Television champion Zicky Dice recently filed to trademark the phrase “ZICKY DICE’S OUTLANDISH PARADISE” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for streaming purposes. This was the name of Dice’s event held on January 15th that was available on Twitch.

Dice filed for the trademark on January 19th, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.